Ampere Magnus G Max Specifications

Ampere Magnus G Max starting price is Rs. 94,999 in India. Ampere Magnus G Max is available in 1 variant and
94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Magnus G Max Specs

Ampere Magnus G Max comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Magnus G Max starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Magnus G Max sits in the Scooters segment in ...Read More

Ampere Magnus G Max Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Additional Storage
33 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
142 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual rear shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
33 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes:- Eco | City | Reverse
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ampere Magnus G Max Variants & Price List

Ampere Magnus G Max price starts at ₹ 94,999 .

94,999*
65 Kmph
142 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

