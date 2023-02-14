HT Auto
How To Ensure A Longer Life For Brake Pads: Key Tips

How to ensure a longer life for brake pads: Key tips

If the horn comes first, the brake is probably the second most frequently used component in any vehicle in India. On any given day, a car driver has to face signals, potholes, unmarked speed breakers and bumpy roads, resulting in them stepping on the brake pedal frequently. Pressing the brake pedal frequently results in the brake pad rubber wearing away gradually as they face a high level of friction.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM
Following a few easy steps can ensure a longer life for your car's brake pads.
While vehicle owners may not be paying enough attention to brakes, they play a highly critical role in a vehicle's overall performance and safety. A weary brake pad reduces the braking performance of a vehicle, which could be fatal in critical conditions.

Following some easy steps can ensure that your vehicle brake pads last longer. Here are how to get the best out of your car's brakes.

Brake easy

Ensure you press the brake pedal well ahead of the desired stopping position. Applying the brake pedal at the very last moment, which is known as hard braking, means the brake pads are working overtime and taking additional stress. They face more friction and heat during hard braking, resulting in quicker wearing away of the rubber. On the contrary, if you opt for gradual and slow braking, the pedal needs minimum pressure, which will put less stress on the rubber but will bring the car to a halt.

Avoid overspeeding

Speed thrills, but it kills as well. That applies not only to the driver or the vehicle occupants but to the brake pads as well. Running at high speed means while applying the brake, the brake pads have to face a higher level of friction, which creates more heat. A study claims that reaching a full stop from 105 kmph rather than 85 kmph forces the brakes to dissipate 33 per cent more energy. This could cause the brake pad rubbers to wear away faster. Hence, unnecessary high-speed driving is bad for you and your car's brake pads. Also, it causes more fuel consumption, eventually taking a toll on your fuel bill.

Don't accelerate while braking

Accelerating while braking is a really bad habit. This not only impacts the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, resulting in the engine gobbling more fuel but causes unnecessary friction on the brakes and wears them down drastically. This causes extensive damage to the brake pads, leading them to wear away more quickly than normal braking does.

Use engine braking

This may not be very common for drivers, but it is actually a very good concept and should be used frequently, especially if you are driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions in a congested city. All the driver needs to do is release the clutch and the accelerator pedals. Remember that deceleration depends on the speed, road surface inclination and the gear the vehicle is in. If in case the speed is not slowing, try to put the gear shifter in a lower slot. Also, ensure there is enough distance between the vehicle or object in front of you, as this method is slower than brake pedal stopping performance. But, applying this method can ensure a longer life for the brake pads.

Avid overloading

Overloading a vehicle not only impacts the mileage of the car but puts stress on the brakes as well. The heavier your vehicle is, the more momentum it gains while driving and the higher the braking energy required to stop it. Hence, stop accessorising your car with unnecessary accessories, as they put pressure on your vehicle and dampen the overall performance by making the vehicle heavier.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: car maintenance car maintenance tips car care
