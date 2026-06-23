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Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Verna

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Verna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Verna
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi1.5 MPi
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R1685 / 65 R15
Bootspace
433 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Length
4300 mm4565 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2670 mm
Height
1635 mm1475 mm
Width
1790 mm1765 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,82512,63,187
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,70010,98,400
RTO
1,21,0701,09,840
Insurance
12,55554,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32627,150
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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