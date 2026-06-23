In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Verna Comparison