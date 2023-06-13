Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Matter Aera

In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W10000
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,73,999
RTO
00
Insurance
09,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    View all
      News

