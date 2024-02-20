Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 110 vs Glob

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Joy e-bike Glob

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Maestro Edge 110 vs Glob Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Glob
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 62,750₹ 77,400
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm250 W
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54381,121
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75077,400
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,721
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,743

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
    Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck
    20 Feb 2024
    The inaugural edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo was held in New Delhi.
    Is Bharat Mobility Global Expo’s annual nature an indicative end for Auto Expo?
    5 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
    Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
    15 Feb 2024
    Once launched, the Tata Nexon will be available with CNG, petrol, diesel and electric drivetrains.
    Tata Nexon iCNG to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     