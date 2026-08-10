In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs ETrance Comparison