In 2026 Ampere Reo or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Reo vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Ampere
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours