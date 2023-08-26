In 2024 Ampere Reo or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less