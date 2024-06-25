In 2024 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Reo Li Plus vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Friend
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,900
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.