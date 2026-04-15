Yamaha XSR 155 in mind? Key 5 points you must know before buying

The Yamaha XSR 155 is a standout neo-retro motorcycle choice for riders seeking a blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance, powered by a powerful 155 cc VVA engine. The Yamaha XSR 155 comes promising lightweight handling and premium features packed in a stylish, retro-modern package. The motorcycle features premium USD front forks, a Deltabox frame, and an upright riding stance designed for both city commuting and fun rides on twisty roads.

Yamaha XSR 155 has garnered a lot of attention and positive consumer response within a short span of time after launch.

Within a short span after its launch, Yamaha has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and consumer traction with the XSR 155. If you have been planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 but have yet to make a decision, here are the five key points you must know.

Yamaha XSR 155: Top 5 reasons to choose the bike

Here are the top five reasons to choose the Yamaha XSR 155.

Yamaha XSR 155: Powerful and refined engine

Powering the Yamaha XSR 155 is a tried and tested powertrain. The bike uses a 155 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that works in the Yamaha R15. This refined engine is known for delivering a robust 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque. The power delivery is smooth, which enables the motorcycle to tackle the regular city riding and strong highway riding tasks easily.

Yamaha XSR 155: Distinctive neo-retro styling

The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with a design that sets it apart from any other model in this segment. The XSR 155 features a modern, timeless design with a round LED headlamp, a tear-drop fuel tank, a fully digital instrument cluster, a retro-themed long single seat, etc. In a nutshell, the Yamaha XSR 155 dons an old-school design without sacrificing modern aesthetics.

Yamaha XSR 155: Premium components and handling

The Yamaha XSR 155 is built on a robust Deltabox chassis, which offers high stability and handling to the motorcycle, even during high-speed runs. It comes equipped with inverted front forks (USD forks) for better handling and tackling the rough patches in a better manner, along with a rear monoshock for enhanced rider comfort.

Yamaha XSR 155: Lightweight and agile

The lightweight of the Yamaha XSR 155 is what makes this motorcycle easy to handle. Thanks to the lightweight, the Yamaha XSR 155 becomes capable of easily manoeuvring through congested traffic. This provides the rider better control over the machine as well as a high level of confidence.

Yamaha XSR 155: Modern technology and safety

The Yamaha XSR 155 comes packing a wide range of advanced safety features, including a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) that ensures better braking performance. Also, it has a traction control system.

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