2025 Renault Triber facelift launched: Key highlights you must know

Renault India has launched the facelifted version of the Triber MPV, with prices starting at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted iteration of the MPV comes with a plethora of cosmetic changes and packs a wide range of fresh features.

The Renault Triber sits in a segment that has been witnessing rising demand over the last few years. While the demand and sales in the utility vehicle segment are led by SUVs and crossovers, MPVs are not very far behind. The MPV competes with tough rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and Kia Carens.

If you are planning to buy the Renault Triber facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the facts that you must know.

Renault Triber facelift: Variants and pricing

The Renault Triber facelift is available in four variant choices - Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. While all the variants come equipped with a manual gearbox, the top-end variant gets an AMT unit. The MPV is priced between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Renault Triber comes with a standard warranty valid for three years or one lakh kilometres, which can be extended to seven years or unlimited kilometres.

Renault Triber facelift: Revamped design

The Renault Triber facelift comes with a refreshed design. It sports redesigned headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a new gloss black front grille, smoked LED taillights with a black strip at the tailgate's centre. However, the overall silhouette of the MPV, especially from the side profile, looks similar to the pre-facelift model. Another interesting change is the addition of the automaker's new 2D diamond-shaped brand logo. The new Triber comes with three new colour choices, which are Amber Terracota, Shadow Grey, and Zanskar Blue.

Renault Triber facelift: Refreshed interior

The interior of the Renault Triber facelift comes equally revamped as the exterior. The most prominent change inside the cabin is the dashboard, which gets an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are additional features like an updated fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a traffic sign recognition camera.

Renault Triber facelift: More features

On the feature front, the Renault Triber facelift comes loaded with six airbags as standard fitment. Other features include automatic headlamps, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree surround view camera over the outgoing model.

Renault Triber facelift: No change in powertrain

Under the hood, the Renault Triber facelift retains the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit as well. The AMT unit is available in he top-spec trim only. The engine is capable of churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, which are the same as the pre-facelift model's powertrain. There is a CNG retrofitment kit available with the MPV as well, which further enhances the practicality and appeal of the Triber.

