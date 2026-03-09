5 things you must know before buying the TVS iQube

TVS sells three electric scooters in India, and the iQube is easily the most popular of the lot. It focuses on practicality, ease of use, and a familiar scooter-like riding experience. If you are considering one, here are five things worth knowing before making the decision.

1. There are three main variants

The iQube range is split into three variants: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The standard iQube is the base version and comes with multiple battery options. The iQube S sits in the middle with more features and a larger display, while the iQube ST is the top-spec model with the biggest battery and the longest claimed range.

Prices currently start at ₹1.11 lakh and go up to ₹1.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how the lineup is priced:

iQube 2.2 kWh - ₹ 1.11 lakh

1.11 lakh iQube 3.1 kWh - ₹ 1.21 lakh

1.21 lakh iQube 3.5 kWh - ₹ 1.32 lakh

1.32 lakh iQube S 3.5 kWh - ₹ 1.39 lakh

1.39 lakh iQube ST 5.3 kWh - ₹ 1.61 lakh

2. Battery options range from 2.2 kWh to 5.3 kWh

One of the key things to understand is that the iQube lineup offers several battery capacities.

The base iQube is available with three battery pack options:

2.2 kWh

3.1 kWh

3.5 kWh

The iQube S gets a 3.5 kWh battery, while the iQube ST is available with 3.5 kWh and a larger 5.3 kWh battery.

3. Claimed range varies significantly

Because of the different battery packs, the IDC claimed range varies quite a bit across the lineup.

The base 2.2 kWh version offers a claimed 94 km range.

The 3.1 kWh variant goes up to 123 km.

The 3.5 kWh versions claim around 145 km.

At the top of the range, the iQube ST with the 5.3 kWh battery offers a claimed IDC range of 212 km.

4. Performance is similar across most variants

Despite the different batteries, most iQube variants share similar performance figures.

Peak power is rated at 4.4 kW across the lineup, and the 0–40 km/h acceleration time is around 4.2 seconds for most versions.

Top speed varies slightly depending on the variant:

75 km/h for the 2.2 kWh model

78 km/h for the 3.5 kWh versions

Up to 82 km/h for the ST variant

5. The top variant gets the most tech

The iQube ST is where most of the additional technology sits.

It gets a larger 17.78 cm TFT touchscreen display, voice assist, and more connected features. Other highlights include turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music control, geofencing, anti-theft alerts, and crash and fall alerts.

Practical touches like reverse assist, regenerative braking, USB charging, and up to 32 litres of underseat storage are available as well.

Charging time varies depending on the battery size, ranging from about 2 hours 45 minutes for the 2.2 kWh version to roughly 6 hours 50 minutes for the 5.3 kWh battery using a portable charger.

