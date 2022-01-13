Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look

Top Sections
Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 12:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Iconic two-wheeler manufacturer Yezdi has returned to the Indian markets after a gap of 26 years. The Czech brand, which has been revived under the umbrella of Classic Legends, has launched three motorcycles - Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler at a starting price of 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

