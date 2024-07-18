Yezdi Roadster gets Trail Pack. What is it?

Yezdi has launched a new Trail Pack for the Roadster
The Trail Pack is an accessory pack that Yezdi will be offering as free.
The Trail Pack is worth ₹16,000.
It comes with saddlebags, a visor kit, a headlamp grille, a backrest for the pillion, a crash guard and a bike cover.
The saddle bags are very useful while touring on the motorcycle.
There is a visor kit on offer that provides protection from windblast to the rider.
The headlamp grille can be useful as it would protect the headlamp unit from debris and small pebbles that might come flying off.
There is a backrest for the pillion which provides back support to the person and it can also come in handy while mounting luggage.
The motorcycle also comes with crash guards from the factory that help protect the bike as well as the rider in case of a crash. Finally, the bike cover protects it from the external elements.