Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > Watch: Volvo showcases XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India

Watch: Volvo showcases XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India

Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 05:47 PM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Volvo Cars India has finally showcased its all-electric XC40 Recharge SUV in India. While the launch of this electric SUV is imminent, bookings will start from June this year. Here is a first look at the latest Volvo offering in India.

TRENDING NEWS

See All