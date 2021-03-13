How convenient are e-cycles? A case study

How convenient are e-cycles? A case studyUpdated: 13 Mar 2021, 09:32 AM IST
- A small battery pack can change the way you ride a bicycle, and it can be environmentally helpful too, specially at a time when the fuel prices are soaring. Here is a small case study on Meraki e-cycles to see how it can be a convenient mode for small errands to long commutes.
