Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto has announced its partnership with the charitable organisation, Being Human, founded by actor Salman Khan. As part of the partnership, e-Sprinto will be distributing Being Human e-cycles through its showrooms across the country. The move aims to make the Being Human electric bicycles more accessible to customers. Being Human introduced its e-cycles in 2017, which have been largely available through its own retail network.

The Being Human e-cycles have been available at e-Sprinto dealerships since October and the company says it has received over 100 bookings so far. The charitable organisation retails two electric bicycles - BH12 and BH27 - priced at ₹38,999 and ₹59,999 respectively.

The BH12 comes with a 250-watt BLDC hub motor that offers a top speed of 25 kmph. The 36-volt lithium-ion battery works offers electric power to help you achieve higher speeds. The battery has a charging time of 3-4 hours. The BH12 e-cycle also comes with an adjustable front suspension, 26-inch spoked wheels, a 7-speed Shimano gearbox with thumb shifter, and a kerb weight of 22 kg. The BH27 e-cycle also comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor with a top speed of 25 kmph, and a 36-volt battery. There’s an adjustable front suspension and a 7-speed Shimano gearbox, while the big upgrade is the 26-inch alloy wheels.

e-Sprinto says the Being Human e-cycles will help promote sustainable transportation and help reduce carbon footprint. It will also help customers to opt for more lifestyle-oriented choices at the dealership. The company will continue to retail its own range of electric scooters across different price points.

