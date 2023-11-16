HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human E Cycles To Be Sold Through E Sprinto Showrooms

Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human e-cycles to be sold through e-Sprinto showrooms

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto has announced its partnership with the charitable organisation, Being Human, founded by actor Salman Khan. As part of the partnership, e-Sprinto will be distributing Being Human e-cycles through its showrooms across the country. The move aims to make the Being Human electric bicycles more accessible to customers. Being Human introduced its e-cycles in 2017, which have been largely available through its own retail network.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 18:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Being Human e-cycles e-Sprinto
Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms
Being Human e-cycles e-Sprinto
Actor Salman Khan's charitable organisation Being Human will sell its e-cycles via e-Sprinto showrooms

The Being Human e-cycles have been available at e-Sprinto dealerships since October and the company says it has received over 100 bookings so far. The charitable organisation retails two electric bicycles - BH12 and BH27 - priced at 38,999 and 59,999 respectively.

Also Read : Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto registers 50% growth in Q1 FY2024

The BH12 comes with a 250-watt BLDC hub motor that offers a top speed of 25 kmph. The 36-volt lithium-ion battery works offers electric power to help you achieve higher speeds. The battery has a charging time of 3-4 hours. The BH12 e-cycle also comes with an adjustable front suspension, 26-inch spoked wheels, a 7-speed Shimano gearbox with thumb shifter, and a kerb weight of 22 kg. The BH27 e-cycle also comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor with a top speed of 25 kmph, and a 36-volt battery. There’s an adjustable front suspension and a 7-speed Shimano gearbox, while the big upgrade is the 26-inch alloy wheels.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 98,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
₹64,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

e-Sprinto says the Being Human e-cycles will help promote sustainable transportation and help reduce carbon footprint. It will also help customers to opt for more lifestyle-oriented choices at the dealership. The company will continue to retail its own range of electric scooters across different price points.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 18:47 PM IST
TAGS: Being Human Being Human ecycles Salman Khan eSprinto electric bicycles electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.