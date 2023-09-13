HT Auto
Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto registers 50% growth in Q1 FY2024

Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto has announced that the company registered a 50 per cent overall growth in the first quarter (April - June) of FY2024. The company says it has sold 5,500 electric scooters to date, crossing the halfway mark of a target of retailing 10,000 units by the end of the current fiscal year. The e-scooter maker is confident that it’ll be able to achieve another 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth as it expands sales and service.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2023, 16:11 PM
e-Sprinto sold over 5,500 electric scooters between April and June this year, crossing the halfway mark to sell 10,000 units in FY2024
e-Sprinto commenced operations earlier this year, while deliveries began from July onwards. The company has both low-speed and high-speed EVs in its portfolio. The low-speed range comprises the e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB, while the high-speed range includes the e-Sprinto HS and Amery models. The company has a current workforce of 50 professionals and is looking to expand further in the coming months. The manufacturer aims to employ over 100 personnel by the end of 2023, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the growth achieved, Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director - e-Sprinto, said, “In a remarkably short span of time, e-Sprinto has swiftly captured a significant share of the electric two-wheeler market. Our journey is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional electric mobility solutions. With a rapidly growing customer base and expanding presence, we’ve managed to make a notable impact on the industry. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the relentless efforts of our team members, and I extend my gratitude to each one of them. As we continue forward, we are excited to leverage this strong foundation to further solidify our position and make an even greater mark on the EV landscape."

Furthermore, e-Sprinto has announced plans to open 10 showrooms in the states of Assam and Gujarat respectively. The manufacturer already has 112 showrooms in place. The Amery is the brand’s flagship offering and is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy), which pits it against the Ola S1 Air, Ather 450S, TVS iQube Bajaj Chetak and the like. e-Sprinto has promised to bring more models to the market in the near future.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2023, 16:11 PM IST
TAGS: eSprinto Amery eSprinto eSprinto sales electric scooters electric two wheeler sales

