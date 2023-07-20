HT Auto
e-Sprinto Amery e-scooter receives 1,000 bookings in 2 weeks, deliveries begin

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up, e-Sprinto has announced that its new Amery electric scooter has received over 1,000 bookings in just two weeks. The company says it is witnessing strong demand for the Amery e-scooter with strong numbers coming from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The first Amery e-scooter was booked in Chennai, the company revealed. e-Sprinto has also begun deliveries of the Amery and the first batch of 100 scooters were handed over to customers recently.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 13:16 PM
The eSprinto Amery has garnered over 1,000 bookings in two weeks while the first batch of 100 units was delivered to customers recently
The e-Sprinto Amery commands a waiting period of about a month and the company says it is taking every effort to expedite production and delivery, for a smooth and timely delivery experience for all the bookings received. The electric offering complies with the latest FAME II subsidy requirements and is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Okinawa rival e-Sprinto to expand presence in Assam with 10 showrooms by August

The eSprinto Amery electric scooter is powered by a 2500 BLDC hub motor and weighs just 98 kg
Speaking on the bookings milestone, Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director - e-Sprinto stated, “At e-Sprinto, witnessing the overwhelming response of over 1000 bookings for our Amery Scooters in just 2 weeks fills our hearts with immense gratitude. It reflects the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient electric two-wheelers in India. I am truly humbled by the trust our customers have placed in us and for choosing to embark on this sustainable journey with our brand. We remain committed to exceeding their expectations by delivering even more compelling electric two-wheelers in the near future. This milestone motivates us to push boundaries, innovate further, and lead the way for a sustainable mode of commuting."

The e-Sprinto Amery electric scooter is a retro-styled offering targeted at riders between the ages of 20-35 years. The model is powered by a 2500-watt BLDC hub motor coupled with a light kerb weight of 98 kg. This helps the model sprint from 0-40 kmph in 6 seconds with a top speed of 65 kmph. The e-scooter comes with disc brakes at the front and rear, while the 200 mm ground clearance is appropriate for our roads. The company claims a range of 140 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: eSprinto Amery eSprinto electric scooter eSprinto Amery bookings

