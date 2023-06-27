HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okinawa Rival E Sprinto To Expand Presence In Assam With 10 Showrooms By August

Okinawa rival e-Sprinto to expand presence in Assam with 10 showrooms by August

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto has announced its plans to expand its presence in the North East and will open 10 new showrooms in Assam by August this year. The Okinawa rival aims to capitalise on the state’s “increasing adoption of electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market." e-Sprinto earlier announced plans to launch four e-scooters in 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 18:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
e-Sprinto plans to introduce 10 showrooms in the state of Assam by August, the first two of which will be located in Guwahati
e-Sprinto plans to introduce 10 showrooms in the state of Assam by August, the first two of which will be located in Guwahati

e-Sprinto will collaborate with local partners to open new showrooms and create business opportunities for the locals. The first two showrooms in Assam will pop up in Guwahati, the largest city in the state, followed by outlets in other parts as well. The company plans to offer service and maintenance infrastructure for EVs in Assam with its presence.

Also Read : Okinawa Praise range updated with advanced technology and improved ergonomics

e-Sprinto previously announced plans to sell over 10,000 electric two-wheelers in FY2024
e-Sprinto previously announced plans to sell over 10,000 electric two-wheelers in FY2024
e-Sprinto previously announced plans to sell over 10,000 electric two-wheelers in FY2024
e-Sprinto previously announced plans to sell over 10,000 electric two-wheelers in FY2024

Commenting on the expansion plan, Atul Gupta, Co-founder & Director - e-Sprinto, said “Our foray into Assam will mark a significant milestone for e-Sprinto as we set our sights on conquering the Northeast market. Assam’s growing interest in electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, performance-oriented, and sustainable electric two-wheelers. By bringing our cutting-edge electric two-wheelers to the region, we are empowering customers to embrace eco-friendly transportation options while also curbing harmful emissions in an ecologically sensitive zone. With each showroom, we aim to strengthen our commitment to Assam and contribute towards the state’s vision of a greener future."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Okinawa Lite (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Lite
₹ 63,990 - 66,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Ipraise+
₹ 99.71 - 1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
₹ 58,992 - 61,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa Oki100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹ 76.85 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

e-Sprinto plans to retail its B2B and B2C products from under the same showroom floors. The company’s lineup includes models such as the e-Sprinto BB low-speed EV as well as the e-Sprinto HS and Amery high-speed electric scooters. The e-Sprinto Amery was launched earlier this year priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering promises 140 km on a single charge with a top speed of 65 kmph. The 60V 50AH lithium-ion NMC battery pack takes about four hours to charge from 0-100 per cent. e-Sprinto aims to sell 10,000 EVs in India by the end of FY2024.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 18:31 PM IST
TAGS: eSprinto Amery eSprinto eSprinto dealerships eSprinto Assam

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city