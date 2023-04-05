HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Two Wheeler Start Up E Sprinto To Bring 4 High Speed Scooters In 2023

Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto to bring 4 high-speed scooters in 2023

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto, has announced plans to launch four new high-speed electric scooters in the country in 2023. The company is currently selling slow-speed electric scooters including the e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB, while its high-speed range includes the Sprinto HS and Avery. The upcoming range of electric scooters will cater to the B2B and B2C segments, the company said.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 18:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
e-Sprinto will four new electric scooters to the market this year with one catering to the B2B space while the rest will be for the B2C segment
e-Sprinto will four new electric scooters to the market this year with one catering to the B2B space while the rest will be for the B2C segment
e-Sprinto will four new electric scooters to the market this year with one catering to the B2B space while the rest will be for the B2C segment
e-Sprinto will four new electric scooters to the market this year with one catering to the B2B space while the rest will be for the B2C segment

e-Sprinto has revealed that out of the four upcoming electric scooters, one will be directed towards the B2B segment, while the rest will be for B2C customers. The electric two-wheeler brand says its operations are about a year old and the company has addressed 5,000 orders so far.

Also Read : Hero Electric reports one lakh sales for second consecutive financial year

Atul Gupta, Co-Founder and Director – e-Sprinto, said, “With great excitement, we are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. Our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation has led us to embark on extensive research and development efforts aimed at providing our customers with the most advanced and eco-friendly modes of transportation. We are proud to lead the charge towards a greener future, and we firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers’ expectations."

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy (HT Auto photo)
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
₹53,000 - 65,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Eeve Ahava (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Eeve Ahava
₹55,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

“Our imminent line of electric scooters seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology, ecological mindfulness, and visual allure, culminating in an unparalleled ride for young Indian commuters. Our conviction remains unwavering to aid potential commuters to partake in the burgeoning electric mobility trend as well as gratify their senses with the exhilarating freedom of emission-free commuting" added Shalu Gupta, Co-Founder and Director – e-Sprinto.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 18:46 PM IST
TAGS: e sprinto electric scooters electric vehicles electric mobilty
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city