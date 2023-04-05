Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto to bring 4 high-speed scooters in 2023

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto, has announced plans to launch four new high-speed electric scooters in the country in 2023. The company is currently selling slow-speed electric scooters including the e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB, while its high-speed range includes the Sprinto HS and Avery. The upcoming range of electric scooters will cater to the B2B and B2C segments, the company said.

e-Sprinto has revealed that out of the four upcoming electric scooters, one will be directed towards the B2B segment, while the rest will be for B2C customers. The electric two-wheeler brand says its operations are about a year old and the company has addressed 5,000 orders so far.

Atul Gupta, Co-Founder and Director – e-Sprinto, said, “With great excitement, we are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. Our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation has led us to embark on extensive research and development efforts aimed at providing our customers with the most advanced and eco-friendly modes of transportation. We are proud to lead the charge towards a greener future, and we firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers’ expectations."

“Our imminent line of electric scooters seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology, ecological mindfulness, and visual allure, culminating in an unparalleled ride for young Indian commuters. Our conviction remains unwavering to aid potential commuters to partake in the burgeoning electric mobility trend as well as gratify their senses with the exhilarating freedom of emission-free commuting" added Shalu Gupta, Co-Founder and Director – e-Sprinto.

