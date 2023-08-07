Virtus Motors' Alpha A, Alpha I electric cycles launched with LCD display

Electric vehicle manufacturer Virtus Motors on Monday launched the Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles in the country at an introductory price of ₹15,999 each for the first 50 customers. It will then be retailed at ₹17,999 for the first 100 customers, and ₹19,999 for the remaining consumers as part of a special launch discount. Originally, the bicycles' price was set at ₹24,999 each.

The launch of the electric cycles coincides with the 7th anniversary of the manufacturer, Virtus Motors. Initially, the these cycles can only be bought via the company's official website. After the initial online offer, these models will also be made available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and BajajMall.in as well as EV maker's dealerships in select cities.

The company says that these electric cycles have been designed by incorporating customer feedback. These come with a fixed battery pack with 8.0 Ah capacity which is touted to provide consistent and long-lasting power. The front suspension and disc brakes on both the electric cycles ensure a smooth ride whereas the single-speed design makes them an all-terrain player.

A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes, depending upon their needs and preferences. These cycles also come with a first-in-segment one-inch LCD display that is placed next to the throttle grips. This provides the riders with real-time information, enhancing their riding experience.

Speaking at the launch of the electric cycles, the company's Co-Founder and Director, Tushaar Bajaj, said, “The Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles, serving as a practical means to close the cost gap between conventional cycles and electric cycles, are the outcome of in-depth study and client feedback. We are thrilled to introduce these state-of-the-art models and give our clients an exhilarating riding experience."

