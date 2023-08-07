HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles These Two Electric Cycles Come With Lcd Display; Cost 15,999 Each For Limited Time

Virtus Motors' Alpha A, Alpha I electric cycles launched with LCD display

Electric vehicle manufacturer Virtus Motors on Monday launched the Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles in the country at an introductory price of 15,999 each for the first 50 customers. It will then be retailed at 17,999 for the first 100 customers, and 19,999 for the remaining consumers as part of a special launch discount. Originally, the bicycles' price was set at 24,999 each.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Virtus Alpha cycle range
Virtus Alpha cycle range

The launch of the electric cycles coincides with the 7th anniversary of the manufacturer, Virtus Motors. Initially, the these cycles can only be bought via the company's official website. After the initial online offer, these models will also be made available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and BajajMall.in as well as EV maker's dealerships in select cities.

A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes.
A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes.
A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes.
A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes.

The company says that these electric cycles have been designed by incorporating customer feedback. These come with a fixed battery pack with 8.0 Ah capacity which is touted to provide consistent and long-lasting power. The front suspension and disc brakes on both the electric cycles ensure a smooth ride whereas the single-speed design makes them an all-terrain player.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
₹ 79,581 - 93,758**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot
₹79,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gemopai Astrid Lite (HT Auto photo)
Gemopai Astrid Lite
₹79,999***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
₹80,000 - 90,000* *Expected Price
View Details

A single level of pedal assist and throttle make it easy for riders to switch between modes, depending upon their needs and preferences. These cycles also come with a first-in-segment one-inch LCD display that is placed next to the throttle grips. This provides the riders with real-time information, enhancing their riding experience.

Speaking at the launch of the electric cycles, the company's Co-Founder and Director, Tushaar Bajaj, said, “The Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles, serving as a practical means to close the cost gap between conventional cycles and electric cycles, are the outcome of in-depth study and client feedback. We are thrilled to introduce these state-of-the-art models and give our clients an exhilarating riding experience."

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: electric cycle electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.