2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look

Updated: 02 Jun 2021, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan. The new electric sedan from BMW will take Tesla Model 3. Here is the first look video of both the cars.

