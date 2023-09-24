Yamaha showcased India-bound MT-03 naked bike at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 24, 2023

The Yamaha MT-03 carries a design heavily inspired by the MT-07

This naked streetfighter is slated to launch in India in Dexember 20923 along with RS3

It sports a bold front fascia with LED projector headlamp, LED indicators, LED DRLs

Other styling elements include clip-on handlebar, a LCD instrument cluster, chunky and muscular fuel tank

 Check product page

The LCD instrument cluster is same as the Yamaha RS3 and takes inspiration from other bigger MT series naked sportsbikes

The side panels add curviness to the bike as well as enhances aerodynamic efficiency

Powering the bike is a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox shared with the Yamaha RS3

This engine is capable of kicking out 41.4 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm maximum torque

It gets 298 mm front disc brakes and 210 mm rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS
Check more on Yamaha MT-03 at MotoGP Bharat 2023
Click Here