The Yamaha MT-03 carries a design heavily inspired by the MT-07
This naked streetfighter is slated to launch in India in Dexember 20923 along with RS3
It sports a bold front fascia with LED projector headlamp, LED indicators, LED DRLs
Other styling elements include clip-on handlebar, a LCD instrument cluster, chunky and muscular fuel tank
The LCD instrument cluster is same as the Yamaha RS3 and takes inspiration from other bigger MT series naked sportsbikes
The side panels add curviness to the bike as well as enhances aerodynamic efficiency
Powering the bike is a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox shared with the Yamaha RS3
This engine is capable of kicking out 41.4 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm maximum torque
It gets 298 mm front disc brakes and 210 mm rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS