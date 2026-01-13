HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Zelio Logix Cargo E Scooter Facelift Launched At 56,551 For Last Mile Logistics

Zelio Logix cargo e-scooter facelift launched at 56,551 for last-mile logistics

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Zelio E-Mobility launches the 2026 Logix cargo electric scooter in India at 56,551. Designed for gig workers and last-mile delivery, it offers 150 kg payload capacity, refreshed styling, smart security features and low running costs.

Zelio Logix
Zelio E-Mobility has updated its Logix cargo e-scooter for 2026, targeting delivery riders, gig workers and small businesses operating in last-mile logistics
Zelio Logix
Zelio E-Mobility has updated its Logix cargo e-scooter for 2026, targeting delivery riders, gig workers and small businesses operating in last-mile logistics
View Personalised Offers on
Zelio Logix arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Indian electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 facelift variant of its Logix cargo e-scooter. Tailor-built for gig workers, delivery partners and small business owners, the new Logix variant is engineered for last-mile logistics with improved styling, performance, and rider-centric utility. The price for Zelio Logix starts at 56,551.

The 2026 Zelio Logix introduces a refreshed front design aimed at enhancing its road presence. It continues to offer a broad range of colour options, which include Gray, White, Green, Green Black and Red Black. Purpose-built for intensive logistics use, the Logix offers an impressive 150 kg loading capacity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zelio Logix (HT Auto photo)
Zelio Logix
₹56,551
Compare
View Offers
Super Eco T1 (HT Auto photo)
SUPER ECO T1
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹56,772
Compare
View Offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹54,384
Compare
View Offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹55,900
Compare
View Offers
Odysse Electric Racer Neo (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹52,000
Compare
View Offers

Ride comfort is delivered through a telescopic front suspension and spring-loaded rear suspension. The scooter comes riding on a 90/90–12 front tyre and a 90/100–10 rear tyre.

“Last-mile logistics demands reliability, efficiency and low operating costs, and the 2026 Logix facelift has been designed exactly for that need," said Kunal Arya, Managing Director of Zelio E-Mobility. “With improved safety features, smoother ride quality and a refreshed, utility-focused design, the new Logix gives delivery riders and small businesses a more dependable workhorse to enhance productivity every single day. We are confident that this upgraded model will further strengthen our position in practical, purpose-built electric mobility."

The model includes a digital dashboard, keyless entry, mobile charging and a comprehensive suite of smart protection features such as anti-theft detection, proximity lock and unlock, side stand alerts and real-time vehicle diagnostics. The Logix is built with a durable plastic body and comes with a 2-year vehicle warranty and a one-year battery warranty.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm IST
TAGS: Zelio Logix Zelio electric vehicle ev electric scooter electric two wheeler

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.