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ZELIO Logix

₹56,551*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
279
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Variants

Zelio Logix Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All Logix SpecsView specs icon

Zelio Logix Variants

Zelio Logix price starts at ₹ 56,551 .
1 Variant Available
Logix STD
₹56,551*
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Zelio Logix Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
Indian auto component makers are speeding product development to compete with China, driven by global automakers' demand for faster market entry.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jan 2026
Zelio E-Mobility launched the 2026 Logix cargo e-scooter, designed for gig workers with improved performance and utility.Read Full Story

Zelio Logix Visual Comparison

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Zelio Logix comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Zelio Logix
Zelio Logix image
Rs. 56,551Onwards
4.5274
-Scooters90 kgDrumDrumAlloy70 km7-9 Hours1.5 kW
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards--Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWLogixVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWLogixVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WLogixVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WLogixVSReo
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WLogixVSGig
Okinawa R30Okinawa R30 imageRs. 61,998Onwards
4.84
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WLogixVSR30

Zelio Logix Images

Zelio Logix Image 1
Zelio Logix Image 2
Zelio Logix Image 3
Zelio Logix Image 4
Zelio Logix Image 5
Zelio Logix Image 6

Zelio Logix Colours

Zelio Logix is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Green Black
Green black

Zelio Logix Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
LogixvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
LogixvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
LogixvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
LogixvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
LogixvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
LogixvsS1 Z

Zelio Logix User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.4Design
4.7Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Zelio Logix User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Zelio Logix for its stylish design, strong build quality, and quiet operation, while noting some concerns about charging time and seat comfort on long rides.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth operation without jerks
  • check circle iconAffordable under 60k
  • check circle iconStylish color options
  • check circle iconKeyless start for convenience
  • check circle iconExcellent blindspot visibility

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLong charging time (up to 9 hours)
  • warning iconInconsistent range with load
  • warning iconSeat comfort for long rides
  • warning iconWeak feeling levers
  • warning iconMinor cosmetic issues
Body Panel Interlocks Uneven
Minor panel gap visible above the floorboard section line. Cosmetic issue only, doesn't impact motor or structural reliability traits.
By: Jitendra A. (May 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Easy Center Stand Mount
The main stand pivot balance point makes lifting the 90kg machine effortless for female riders. Highly ergonomic structural design.
By: Amrita Rao (May 18, 2026)
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Massive Fuel Savings
Replaced my old fuel burning moped and saving large sums every single calendar month. Zelio Logix build quality is highly practical.
By: Umesh Yadav (May 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Sporty Mirror Profiles
Rear view mirrors offer excellent blindspot visibility and do not vibrate loosely at maximum motor speeds. Great structural setup.
By: Rohan Gavaskar (May 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Underseat Space is Compact
The onboard lead battery block leaves tiny spare rooms under the seat structure. Only thin raincovers fit alongside the bundled adapter charging cable.
By: Om Shivpuri (May 18, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Zelio Logix Related News

Zelio E-Mobility has updated its Logix cargo e-scooter for 2026, targeting delivery riders, gig workers and small businesses operating in last-mile logistics
Zelio Logix cargo e-scooter facelift launched at 56,551 for last-mile logistics
13 Jan 2026
The 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive now comes to India with test drives, Grok AI and over-the-air feature updates.
Tesla Model Y Premium RWD test drives begin; Grok AI rolls out via OTA update
1 Aug 2026
The new VIDA VX2 Go FB adds a fixed-battery, direct-plug charging option to the brand’s expanding electric scooter lineup.
VIDA launches VX2 Go FB at 1.13 lakh; Gets a fixed battery and direct-plug charging
1 Aug 2026
Image: Defender
JLR India Enhances Ownership Confidence With Assured Buyback Programme And Flexible Financing
31 Jul 2026
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Ferrari 499P EVO hypercar spotted testing at Monza ahead of 2027 World Endurance Championship season
31 Jul 2026
5 most affordable electric cars to buy in India under BaaS
5 most affordable electric cars to buy in India under BaaS
31 Jul 2026
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 Zelio Logix Related News

Zelio Logix Specifications and Features

Max Power1.5 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70 km
Charging Time7-9 Hours
View all Logix specs and features

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