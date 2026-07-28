Zelio Logix Key Specs
- Range70 km
- Charging8 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Zelio Logix
|Rs. 56,551Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|90 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|7-9 Hours
|1.5 kW
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|LogixVSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|LogixVSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|LogixVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|LogixVSReo
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|LogixVSGig
|Okinawa R30
|Rs. 61,998Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|LogixVSR30
Zelio Logix is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Zelio Logix for its stylish design, strong build quality, and quiet operation, while noting some concerns about charging time and seat comfort on long rides.
|Max Power
|1.5 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70 km
|Charging Time
|7-9 Hours
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