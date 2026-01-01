hamburger icon
LogixPriceRangeSpecifications
Zelio Logix Front Left View
1/14
Zelio Logix Left View
2/14
Zelio Logix Mudguard View
3/14
Zelio Logix Rear Tyre View
4/14
Zelio Logix Seat View
5/14
Zelio Logix Stand View
View all Images
6/14

Zelio Logix STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
60,026*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Logix STD

Logix STD Prices

The Logix STD, is priced at ₹60,026 (ex-showroom).

Logix STD Range

The Logix STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Logix STD Colours

The Logix STD is available in 1 colour option: Green Black.

Logix STD Battery & Range

Logix STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Logix STD include the SUPER ECO T1 priced ₹56.77 Thousands and the Fujiyama Spectra Pro priced between ₹54.38 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.

Logix STD Specs & Features

The Logix STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Zelio Logix STD Price

Logix STD

₹ 60,026*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,551
Insurance
3,475
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,026
EMI@1,290/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Zelio Logix STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Width
680 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Real time vehicle diagnostics
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
7-9 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Zelio Logix STD EMI
EMI1,161 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
54,023
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
54,023
Interest Amount
15,647
Payable Amount
69,670

Zelio Logix Alternatives

SUPER ECO T1

SUPER ECO T1

56,772Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsT1
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsSpectra Pro
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsO3
Odysse Electric Racer Neo

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

52,000 - 63,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsRacer Neo
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsWynn
Crayon Motors Zeez

Crayon Motors Zeez

51,760 - 64,075Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LogixvsZeez

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Zelio Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Zelio Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details