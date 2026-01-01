The Logix STD, is priced at ₹60,026 (ex-showroom).
The Logix STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Logix STD is available in 1 colour option: Green Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Logix STD include the SUPER ECO T1 priced ₹56.77 Thousands and the Fujiyama Spectra Pro priced between ₹54.38 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.
The Logix STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.