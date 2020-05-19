Yamaha resumes operations in India after issuing detailed guidelines

Weeks after suspending work in compliance with the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, Yamaha Motor India restarted its operations in the country.

In a late Monday night press statement, Yamaha informed that operations at its Kancheepuram factory, most dealerships and at its head office have resumed. The permission to restart work at the factory was received from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kancheepuram District, on May 5 but the company has said it was putting in place measures since then to ensure safety of employees. Here, measures like social distancing, health monitoring, frequent sanitization of work stations, alternate seat arrangements and even virtual meetings are being increasingly adopted. "Yamaha is following a step-by-step approach and have asked only critical functions to report initially who can provide their support in safe and sustainable restart of the manufacturing operations in compliance to the SOPs issued by the Government authorities," the press statement issued by the two-wheeler maker read.

The company has two other factories - Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana) - and has said that it is monitoring the situations there.

Around 50% of all Yamaha dealerships in the country have also now resumed work. The company’s Head Office in Chennai also resumed operations on Monday.