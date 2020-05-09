Yamaha employees donate a day's salary to help in India's fight against Covid-19

Yamaha Motor India Group on Saturday announced that its employees have voluntarily donated a day's salary to contribute to the Government's fight against Covid-19 disease. A total of Rs. 61.5 lakh has been collected from the donations.

Yamaha informed that all permanent employees of the company as well as several trainees opted to forego a day's pay to help financially contribute to the contingencies arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Of the Rs. 61.5 lakh collected, Rs. 25 lakh each will be donated to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (Government of Tamil Nadu) and Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (Government of Uttar Pradesh) and the remaining Rs. 11.5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

Takahiro Henmi, Executive Vice President, Yamaha Motor India, has said that the battle against the disease requires a collective effort and that he appreciated the gesture of the employees. "Yamaha feels that it is important for everyone to stand united against the pandemic and come forward to support the government in winning this battle," he said.

The two-wheeler maker also informed that it remains committed to the health protocols and is regularly creating awareness among its stakeholders to ensure that they remain safe and healthy and continue adhering to the government guidelines.