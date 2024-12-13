Want a sports bike on a budget? Here are five options you can get under 2 lakh

When we think of performance and the thrill of riding, our minds often jump to superbikes or high-end sports bikes, which can come with a price tag that rivals the cost of some cars. However, there is no reason you can’t enjoy it without breaking the bank. Although it is not always easy to strike a balance between affordability and good performance, there are plenty of options in the Indian sports bike segment to keep your hopes alive. If you are interested in sports bikes and want to stick within the ₹2 lakh price point, here are five options for you to consider:

1 Yamaha R15 V4: The Yamaha R15 V4 is priced from ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five colour options. It is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit that makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox, and Yamaha has also added a quick shifter. It bears an R1-inspired supersport design and is built around a deltabox frame. The R15 V4 is held up by telescopic USD front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloys and gets a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and features two riding modes and a traction control system.

2 Hero Karizma XMR: The Hero Karizma XMR is a sports bike available in a single variant with three colour options and is currently priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 25.1 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, slip and assist clutch. The Karizma XMR is built around a steel trellis frame with a rectangular swing arm. It is held up by telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock with pre-load adjustability. Riding on 17-inch alloys on both ends, it features a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike comes with an LCD cluster with turn-by-turn navigation and a fast-charging USB port.

3 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Priced from ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is offered in four variants and three colour options. Powered by a 249 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder unit, it makes 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The SF 250 features telescopic front forks and a swingarm-mounted rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloys with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS. The bike comes with features such as LED units all around, a dual-barrel exhaust, and a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster that allows for turn-by-turn navigation, SMS and call alerts.

5 KTM RC 125: The KTM RC 125 is available in only one variant and two colour options. It comes priced at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is capable of delivering 14.34 bhp of power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. With its 2022 update, the RC 125 received a larger airbox for better low-end torque and a revised engine map. It gets adjustable handlebars with risers and the bike is built around a lightweight split trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe. WP APEX USD front forks and a WP APEX adjustable rear monoshock take up the suspension duties on the RC 125. The bike rides on lightweight five-spoke alloys with a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. ABS is included as part of its safety net and the bike further features an LCD instrument cluster.

