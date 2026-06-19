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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220f Launched At 1.36 Lakh With New Led Headlamp

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched at 1.36 lakh with new LED headlamp

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 19 Jun 2026, 09:00 am
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  • Bajaj has updated the Pulsar 220F with a new LED headlamp setup, while retaining its engine, design and hardware.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F now features a new LED headlamp with integrated daytime running lights.
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
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₹1,700/ month
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Bajaj Auto has launched an updated version of the Pulsar 220F at 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), introducing an LED headlamp as part of the latest revision. The new feature replaces the motorcycle's earlier halogen lighting system and brings an 8,000 increase over its previous price. Apart from the new lighting hardware, the motorcycle remains mechanically and visually familiar.

More about the new update

The key change on the updated Pulsar 220F, the addition of a new LED headlight unit, comes alongside new integrated LED daytime running lamps. The revised setup is housed within the motorcycle's existing semi-faired front design.

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Beyond the new headlamp arrangement, Bajaj has not altered the motorcycle's body panels or overall styling. The Pulsar 220F continues to retain the same design language that has remained a recognisable part of the model for years.

Also Read : 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut

Price rises after latest update

With this revision, the Pulsar 220F now costs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was previously priced at 1.28 lakh after receiving updates in December 2025, resulting in an 8,000 increase with the latest change.

The December update had introduced a set of cosmetic and equipment revisions that included new graphics, LED indicators and additional colour choices. The LED headlamp marks another change introduced within a relatively short period.

Also Read : Bajaj Avenger Street 220 launched at 1.30 lakh

Engine remains unchanged

The motorcycle continues to use its existing 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Output figures remain unchanged at 20.6 bhp and 18.6 Nm of torque.

No changes have been made to the powertrain or performance characteristics, indicating that Bajaj has focused this update on equipment additions rather than mechanical revisions.

Also Read : Upcoming Bajaj adventure bike spied again, reveals key details

More Pulsar updates expected

The Pulsar 220F remains among the oldest motorcycles in Bajaj Auto's portfolio and continues to maintain a dedicated customer base despite the arrival of newer alternatives in the market.

The update also arrives as Bajaj works on broader revisions to its Pulsar line-up. The next-generation Pulsar 125 has already been spotted undergoing road tests and is expected to introduce larger changes compared to the current model range.

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First Published Date: 19 Jun 2026, 09:00 am IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar 220F Bajaj Pulsar 220F
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