2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.92 lakh. Check out the new features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2025, 16:27 PM
  • Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in India at 1.92 lakh. The bike features an enhanced engine with a power increase to 43 PS and improved thermal stability. New radial tyres enhance grip, while top speed reaches 157 kmph, maintaining fuel efficiency.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is now more powerful than before.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is now more powerful than before.
Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in the Indian market at a price of 1.92 lakh ex-showroom. While there are not major design update, the homegrown manufacturer has made enhancements to the engine and there have also been new feature additions. Bajaj says these changes have been made after listening to the customer feedback.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What's new with the engine?

The 373 cc, KTM-derived mill has been retained but the valvetrain has been revised along with new cam timings and intake duct. The piston is now forged which has helped in improving the thermal stability, reduce friction and improve durability. The power output has gone up from 40 PS to 43 PS. Apart from this, Bajaj has also redesigned the radiator cowl to improve heat dissipation, away from the riders’ legs.

Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Increased top speed and lower acceleration times

With the updated engine, the top speed of the Pulsar NS400Z has been increased from 150 kmph to 157 kmph. The 0-100 kmph acceleration time has dropped from 7.5 seconds to 6.4 seconds whereas the 0-60 kmph acceleration time has dropped from 3.2 seconds to 2.7 seconds. Bajaj says despite the performance increase, there should not be any negative effects on the fuel economy.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Other updates

Apart from this, the motorcycle now gets radial tyres in the front as well as at the rear. They are the Apollo Alpha H1 radial tyres which are known to offer good grip levels.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2025, 16:27 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

