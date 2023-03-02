HT Auto
TVS Ronin-based custom bikes teased ahead of unveiling at MotoSoul 2023

TVS Motor Company has dropped two teasers on its social media handles offering a quick glimpse at new custom editions of the Ronin motorcycle. The custom-built bikes will debut at TVS MotoSoul on March 3, 2023. The new TVS Ronin is the manufacturer's first attempt in the lifestyle space and the custom projects promise multiple possibilities for customising the modern retro. While one custom project is built by the Indonesia-based Smoked Garage, the other is being built by Germany's JvB-moto.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 18:32 PM
TVS has dropped the teaser for the custom-built Ronin motorcycles on its social media
The teaser videos reveal the TVS Ronin built by Smoked Garage to be a flat-tracker-styled offering. You can see a flat single seat, off-road spec rear tyre, a flat handlebar, a headlamp mesh protector, and more. On the other hand, the JvB-moto-built bike looks like a scrambler. Both custom bikes are set to debut tomorrow at TVS MotoSoul at 4 pm. The biking and music festival is all set for its second edition, having taken a break due to the pandemic in the last two years. On the music front, artists including Lucky Ali, Divine, Nucleya, among others will be performing over the two-day event.

Also Read : TVS announces the next edition of MotoSoul motorcycle music festival in Goa

It's likely that the custom-built Ronins will continue using the same 225 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine while the hardware could be tweaked including the frame. TVS is eyeing the same space as Royal Enfield in the custom bike scene wherein the latter enjoys a strong following. It needs to be seen if these custom-built Ronins will make it to production, even if it means a restricted production run.

Although not confirmed, TVS could have more custom bikes or special editions lined up for unveiling at its biking and music festival. We will be bringing you all the updates from the event. Keep watching this space and our social handles.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 18:32 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ronin TVS Bikes TVS Moto Soul 2023 modified bikes MotoSoul
