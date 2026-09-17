TVS Ronin and Apache lineup gets major update; Prices start at 1.27 lakh

TVS Motor Company has introduced a broad range of updates across its premium motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season. The changes cover the Apache RTR range, flagship Apache 310 motorcycles and the TVS Ronin , with new equipment, revised variants and fresh colour options.

Prices for the updated motorcycles start at ₹1,27,990 for the Apache RTR 160 and ₹1,42,490 for the Ronin. The updated TVS Apache and Ronin motorcycles are available at dealerships across India from September 17, 2026.

Apache RTR gets feature upgrades

The Apache RTR 160 now focuses on safety and rider assistance. It now gets a Traction Control System, hazard lamps and LED TSLs. The motorcycle continues to be offered in multiple colours, including Matte Black and Pearl White with red alloy wheels, alongside Arctic Teal and Granite Grey.

The more powerful Apache RTR 160 4V has been updated with a TFT instrument cluster that supports Google Maps Mirroring. TVS has also added Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charging port. It is priced from ₹1,41,440 and can be had in Arctic Teal with Champagne Gold alloy wheels, Matte Black, Racing Red and Marine Blue.

Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets a more substantial mechanical and electronic update. A front-adjustable USD fork is now part of the package, while the motorcycle also gains the TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charger. Prices begin at ₹1,49,990.

TVS is carrying these changes over to the previous top-spec versions, which will now transition to the updated configurations.

Apache 310 Black Diamond editions

At the upper end of the Apache line-up, TVS has introduced Black Diamond editions for both the RR 310 and RTR 310. The motorcycles feature an all-black treatment and new liveries, while being based on the respective top variants equipped with quickshifters.

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is priced at ₹2,87,790, while the RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition costs ₹2,48,990. The RR 310 also gains Keyless Ride technology, bringing it in line with the feature already offered on the RTR 310.

The two 310 motorcycles continue to feature technology such as Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, cruise control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, launch control and drag torque control.

Ronin range expanded

The TVS Ronin now gets a new Base+ variant, priced at ₹1,42,490. It comes with dual-channel ABS and a new livery, with Sunlit Yellow and Desert Mirage added to the colour choices.

The Mid variant has been upgraded with a connected cluster and a Type-C charger, pushing its price to ₹1,51,540. At the top of the range, the Ronin Top now gets a Traction Control System, a Type-C charging port and a premium seat. It is priced at ₹1,63,640 and is available in Nimbus Grey and Midnight Blue.

The latest additions come as TVS marks more than 7 million Apache riders globally across 90 countries. The company says the Apache Owners Group has also grown to more than 500,000 registered members in India.

Speaking on the festive line-up, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said, “This festive season, we are further strengthening our premium motorcycle portfolio with thoughtful and meaningful enhancements designed to elevate the joy of ownership for our customers. Across TVS Apache portfolio and TVS RONIN, we remain committed to bringing together performance, technology, distinctive design and an engaging riding experience that continues to evolve with the aspirations of today’s riders."

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