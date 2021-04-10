TVS NTorq 125 become costlier. New prices here

TVS NTorq 125 become costlier. New prices here1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Despite the minor price revision, the TVS NTorq 125 still continues to be one of the most value offerings in the segment.
TVS Motor Company has hiked prices of its most feature-rich and sporty scooter - NTorq 125. The scooter has now become dearer by as much as ₹1,540 for its top-spec Super Squad edition, while the base drum brake variant is now costlier by ₹540.
Here are the NTorq 125's latest variant-wise price list (ex-showroom, Delhi):
Despite the minor price revision, the TVS NTorq still continues to be one of the most value offerings in the segment. It was the first-in-segment to get a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital console. Also, its aggressive and sharp looks on the outside have found many takers.
At the heart of the NTorq sits a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that features fuel-injection technology. The engine delivers 9.1 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is compliant to the latest BS 6 emission norms and comes mated to a CVT unit.
Earlier this year, TVS Motor Company also launched the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition (inspired by Marvel's Avengers) in Nepal. (More details here)
Some of the key rivals to the TVS NTorq 125 include scooters such as the Hero Maestro Edge 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the Honda Grazia.
