TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced that it is going to cover the cost of the Covid-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members.

The Apache RTR maker said that the drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines. It is going to cover around 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across India.

With the latest announcement, TVS Motor has now joined other companies such as JSW Steel, Reliance Industries Ltd and others, who have made a similar announcement regarding free vaccination for all of their employees.

TVS said in a recent press note that initially the vaccination drive will be done on all employees and their family members who are above the age of 60, or over 45 and suffering from certain medical illnesses.

Commenting on this development, Mr. R AnandaKrishnan, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes."

TVS announced that all its employees(along with direct families) under its five companies - TVS Motor Co. Ltd, TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Sundaram Auto Components Ltd, and Emerald Haven Realty Ltd - will be covered under the vaccination drive.

"With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families," AnandaKrishnan added.



