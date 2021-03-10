Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched its new offering - the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle - on Wednesday. Offered in two variants, the price of the motorcycle will start from ₹107,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS claims that the new Apache RTR 160 4V will stay true to its racing pedigree. It will have increased power and torque on offer. TVS claims the Apache RTR 160 4V’s 17.63 PS of power is going to make it the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

As far as the design is concerned, the Apache RTR 160 4V comes with an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps. The Apache RTR 160 4V has also become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be offered with an advanced 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The 159.7 cc, single-cylinder engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox.

Meghashyam Dighole, Head (Marketing) ofPremium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle."

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The Disc variant is priced at ₹ 110,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at ₹ 107,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).