TVS motorcycles to get a new heart. Here’s what the new 300cc engine brings to the table

The Indian two wheeler maker, TVS Motor Company has unveiled its new 300cc engine at their annual MotoSoul event. Called the RT-XD4, this new unit will be used in the upcoming motorcycles. TVS claims that the engine has been designed from the ground up and shares no similarity with the previous gen TVS 312cc engine.

The 299.1 cc, single-cylinder engine is designed as a forward incline unit. It is capable of churning out a max power output of 34 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine comes with ride-by-wire throttle.

TVS RT-XD4: Technology

The new TVS RT-XD4 gets updated tech over the existing 312cc TVS engine. The new engine uses four dual technologies. It gets dual overhead cams with a downdraft port that helps the engine to rev higher and deliver more performance. There are two oil pumps with split chamber crankcase that deliver optimum lubrication and all-range torque. Then there are dual cooling jacket cylinder heads with a water jacket on top and an oil jacket below that further increases cooling which again helps in delivering better performance.

Additionally, there is the dual breather system that effectively prevents oil contamination and reduces oil consumption which helps in delivering consistent performance over long durations. It also gets liquid-cooling along with water and oil jackets.

TVS RT-XD4: What has changed over 312cc engine

Compared to the current 312.12 cc engine producing 35 bhp and 28.7 Nm, the new RT-XD4 engine offers better performance. The existing engine has a bore of 80 mm and stroke of 62.1 mm, liquid-cooled, and has a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. While the performance figures between the two are similar, in fact lower on the new engine, the advanced architecture of the RT-XD4 engine may offer an edge in overall capability.

TVS claims that the new engine has a highly linear torque delivery, resulting in smooth and seamless power delivery. While official details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the RT-XD4 engine will also be lighter compared to the current 312cc engine, which could result in an improved power-to-weight ratio. It can further offer better fuel efficiency and make it easier to comply with forthcoming, more stringent emission regulations.

TVS RT-XD4: Which bikes will get the new engine

TVS has not revealed when the new RT-XD4 engine is going to enter commercial production, but the company has already trademarked a new name: TVS Apache RTX. Spy images have confirmed that TVS is working on a new 300cc adventure bike, which is likely to be the Apache RTX, and will probably be the first model to arrive with the RT-XD4 engine.

Testing reportedly nears completion, so it could be launched at mid-2025. Currently, TVS presents the RTR 310 streetfighter and the full faired Apache RR 310 in its 300cc portfolio.

