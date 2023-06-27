TVS Apache RTX name trademark filed: What it could be?

TVS Motor Company has recently filed a new trademark for the ‘Apache RTX’ nameplate. The Apache has been the most successful product to come from TVS. It is being offered in different segments, there is a 160 cc, 180 cc, 200 cc and even a 310 cc. Moreover, there is also a 4V version of the Apache RTR 160. So, where do the Apache RTX slots in the line-up?

Well according to the previous rumours, the manufacturer is working on a naked working of the Apache RR 310 and adventure tourers as well. Ideally, the naked version of the Apache RR 310 should use a name similar to it. For instance, Apache RTR 310. On the other hand, the ‘RTX’ seems like a new series of motorcycles just like the ‘RTR’ that the brand is currently using.

There is a possibility that the RTX series will be used for the adventure tourers that the brand is currently working on. As of now, TVS doesn't have an adventure tourer in its portfolio and recently, the ADV segment has become very popular. This is because they are considered to be all-in-one motorcycles. They are made to tackle bad roads and haul long distances without any fuss, they are quite comfortable and a person can use them for daily commutes as well.

So, the RTX series may be used for the ADV versions of the Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RR 310. Do note that people are already touring using both of these machines without any major issues. Apart from this, BMW Motorrad already sells an adventure tourer called G 310 GS. It shares its underpinnings with the G 310 R, G 310 RR and Apache RR 310.

There is also a possibility that the RTX is the new generation of Apache motorcycles. The Apache series has not received a platform update so maybe the manufacturer brings in a new generation of Apache motorcycles that use a new chassis and engine. Bajaj Auto recently did this with the Pulsar-range where they launched the new-gen Pulsars.

Apart from this, TVS has also filed a patent for the design of a new cruiser motorcycle. The sketch does not reveal much as it has a conventional cruiser-like design with a circular headlamp, a tall and wide handlebar and a wide fuel tank. However, the engine does look quite large for the size of the motorcycle. So, it could be the 310 cc unit that is doing duty on BMW Motorrad motorcycles and the Apache RR 310. Or it could be even larger, there is a possibility that this is the largest engine that TVS has ever used.

