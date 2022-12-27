HT Auto
TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Which scooter should you get?

Honda Activa was the go-to choice for many people when they wanted to buy a new scooter. However, that is changing since TVS launched Jupiter in the Indian market and it was able to capture the attention of quite a lot of people and started taking some of the market share that Honda Activa once dominated. So, here is a comparison between the TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa.

| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 15:18 PM
Both manufacturers played safe when it comes to the design of the scooters.
Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Looks

The design of both scooters is quite conventional as they are meant to appeal to a larger audience so both manufacturers did not take any risk with design. Having said that, both manufacturers offer special editions of the scooters, in case the person wants their scooter to stand out from the others.

The Activa's design has largely remained unchanged since its first iteration. Honda has provided some updates so that it does not start looking outdated. So, it gets LED elements but the scooter is still instantly recognizable as Activa. To some people, Jupiter might look more refreshing because it has a slightly more modern design with the turn indicators placed on the front apron. It also uses an LED headlamp in the front but a tail lamp is a halogen unit. TVS also sells a Classic variant of Jupiter which has some retro elements.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Specs

Honda Activa is powered by a 109.51 cc, fuel-injected engine that produces 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.84 Nm at 5,500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter gets a 109.7 cc, fuel-injected engine that produces 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Also Read : Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Features

In terms of features, Jupiter is clearly ahead with an optional mobile charger, digital speedometer or an analogue instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assistant, navigation assist, call and SMS alerts, external fuel filler, auto-start stop, a backrest for the pillion and much more. Most of these features are available on higher variants of Jupiter. On the other hand, Activa is equipped with an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch and an analogue instrument cluster.

Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter: Price

Honda Activa starts at 73,086 and goes up to 76,587. TVS Jupiter costs between 69,990 and 85,246. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Yes, some variants of the Jupiter are expensive when compared to the Activa but then they do come with a lot more features.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 15:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa Jupiter TVS
