TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at 73,400; targets Honda Activa 125

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jupiter 125 comes out as a bigger sibling to the Jupiter 110 model and is based on the same theme.
The new entrant in the Jupiter lineup comes with a long list of features such as Intelli-Go technology, alloy wheels, disc brakes, biggest-in-segment boot, USB socket, and external fuel-filler lid.
At the heart of the new Jupiter 125 sits a fresh 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out 8.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The company claims that the engine has been tuned to deliver a fairly linear power and torque output.
TVS claims that it has also engineered a completely new chassis and frame for the Jupiter 125, without any hints from the NTorq 125 that appeals to a younger set of audiences. Including Jupiter 125, TVS now has a total of three 125 cc models in lineup.
The scooter has been made available in three colour options - Orange, Grey and Blue. With prices out, the deliveries of the scooter are bound to commence soon. It takes aim at other 125 cc family-oriented scooters in the market such as the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125.