Auto recap, Jan 12: Mercedes-Benz India expansion plan, Triumph Scrambler 400X offer

Auto recap, Jan 12: Mercedes-Benz India expansion plan, Triumph Scrambler 400X offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2025, 06:55 AM
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, January 12.

Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities

Mercedes-Benz aims to expand its presence in the lower-tier cities across India. For this, the German luxury car giant plans to add 20 dealerships or service outlets in 2025, which will be mainly in smaller cities across the country. Also, these outlets will be set up in lower-tier cities with a target on young business owners as potential buyers for the company. The auto company currently has 125 outlets in India, but most are concentrated in megacities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities, aims young buyers

Triumph Scrambler 400X available with year-end offer till January 31

If you are dreaming of owning the Triumph Scrambler 400X motorcycle, this is possibly the best time to buy it, as Triumph Motorcycles has extended the validity of the year-end offer on the motorcycle by a month in India. The iconic premium motorcycle manufacturer announced last month that the Triumph Scrambler 400X will be available with accessories with 12,500 for free till December 31 last year. However, the company has now extended the offer till the end of this month, January 31.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400X available with year-end offer till January 31

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Major participants, key launches & everything else to know

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is all set to bring the entire Indian automobile industry under one umbrella. In its second year, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. The event will bring the entire automotive community under one umbrella. If you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Major participants, key launches & everything else to know

Pioneer VREC-H320SC dashcam review

In the last few years, keeping pace with passenger vehicle sales demands for key accessories such as dashcams have increased significantly. In order to cater to this demand, there are tons of different dashcam models being launched in the market, with different features at different price ranges. We got our hands on the Pioneer VREC-H320SC dashcam and here is our review of it.

Also Read : Pioneer VREC-H320SC dashcam review: Should you buy it?

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2025, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 dashcam car accessories Triumph Scrambler 400X Triumph Scrambler 400X luxury car Mercedes Benz

