Triumph Speed T4: Here are key things you need to know about it

Triumph has introduced its newest Speed in India. The motorcycle was launched alongside the 2025 Triumph Speed 400. Here are a few key things to know about the T4 explained.

1 Visually identical to the Speed 400 The Triumph Speed T4, although looks identical to the Speed 400, the manufacturer claims it gets a very distinct character in terms of ride. However the Speed T4's headlamp, tail lamp, riding posture and even the seat remains the same as the Speed 400. The subtle changes from the more powerful Speed 400 visually include standard rear-view mirror placement instead of the bar-end type on the Speed. The T4 also comes with blacked out forks instead of gold and the paint schemes on offer are Metallic White, Phantom Black and Cocktail Red Wine which are not available on the Speed 400.

2 Improved tractability Triumph claims that the T4 now gets better tractability with the max torque kicking in at lower rpms than the predecessor, the Speed 400. This improves the rideability of the motorcycle in peak traffic allowing for a more relaxed ride. The maximum torque figure on the earlier bike was reached at 6.500 rpms whereas the T4 goes full beans at just 5,500 rpms. However, it is also worth mentioning that the Speed T4 does not make as much torque as its predecessor with this modification.

3 Engine specifications Speaking of numbers, the Triumph Speed T4 makes 30 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Although these numbers are lower than the Speed 400, the powerhouse remains the same TR series 400 cc engine as in the Speed 400. With this, Triumph is also claiming a 10 per cent increment in fuel efficiency. There are three mechanical changes made to the drivetrain as mentioned by the motorcycle manufacturer, these include lower idling rpm, shallower sprocket ratio and increased engine inertia by 30 per cent. The exhaust has also been tuned to produce a deeper grunt this time.

5 More affordable The Speed T4 comes at a price of ₹2.17 lakhs (ex-showroom). This undercuts the pricing of the Speed 400 by ₹23,000. With the homologation on the motorbike, it remains for the consumers to decide if the decision of buying the T4 instead of the Speed 400 is worth the discounted price.

