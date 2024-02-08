Tata Motors launched CNG-AMT variant of the Tiago and Tigor

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 08, 2024

CNG-AMT comes as a ground breaking technology in the Indian market

Tiago CNG AMT is available in four trim options: XTA, XZA+, XZA+ DT and XZA NRG

Tiago CNG AMT is priced between 7.90 lakh and 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tigor CNG AMT is available in two different trim options: XZA and XZA+

 Check product page

Tata Tigor CNG AMT is priced between 8.85 lakh and 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tiago CNG AMT gets Tornado Blue colour in the standard model and Grassland Beige paint theme in the NRG trim

Besides the existing colours, Tiago CNG AMT gets Meteor Bronze as additional paint option

Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT come blending the best of both worlds improving driving comfort and cost of ownership for users

The CNG-AMT tech is expected to boost sales of Tiago and Tigor
