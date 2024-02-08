CNG-AMT comes as a ground breaking technology in the Indian market
Tiago CNG AMT is available in four trim options: XTA, XZA+, XZA+ DT and XZA NRG
Tiago CNG AMT is priced between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Tigor CNG AMT is available in two different trim options: XZA and XZA+
Tata Tigor CNG AMT is priced between ₹8.85 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Tiago CNG AMT gets Tornado Blue colour in the standard model and Grassland Beige paint theme in the NRG trim
Besides the existing colours, Tiago CNG AMT gets Meteor Bronze as additional paint option
Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT come blending the best of both worlds improving driving comfort and cost of ownership for users
The CNG-AMT tech is expected to boost sales of Tiago and Tigor