Aprilia SXR 125:

Recently Piaggio announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings on the new Aprilia SXR 125. It is a smaller version of the SXR 160 which went on sale in India a few months back. It will sport the same body and design as its bigger cousin but will source power from a smaller 125 cc powertrain. Also, it will be more affordable than its bigger displacement counerpart.