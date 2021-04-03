Suzuki announced in March that it will be launching the 2021 Hayabusa motorcycle in the Indian market soon. Now the Japanese motorcycle maker has announced on its social media handles that the fully revamped sports tourer will be launched in April. The company wrote in a tweet, "The ultimate sportbike is coming back! Experience unmatched thrill and fun with superior refinement and technology in the New #Hayabusa 2021. Launching this month, StayTuned!" The ultimate sport bike is coming back !



Experience unmatched thrill and fun with superior refinement and technology in the New #Hayabusa 2021.



Launching this month, #StayTuned!#SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/PI4YE13XKa — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 1, 2021

The previous-generation model was taken down last year with the introduction of stringent BS 6 emission norms. The new Hayabusa is going to a very major launch for Suzuki in India. In fact, select Suzuki dealerships have also started accepting unofficial pre-bookings on the bike.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 69,942 two-wheelers in March)

The new Hayabusa broke cover in the international market earlier this year. The company has already revealed the updated technical specifications as well as features of the new bike.

At the heart of the new Hayabusa sits a gigantic 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. This unit is now BS 6/ Euro 5-complaint and is tuned to churn out 187 bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. The transmission option remains a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the new Busa include multiple riding modes, engine brake control, power mode selector, traction control, bi-directional quick shift system, cruise control, launch control and anti-lift control system. In addition, it also gets a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield motorcycle engines are cleaner than Ducati, Suzuki, KTM, Honda)

Hayabusa is already one of the most famous premium bikes in India, needless to say, the updated model is also expected to have a similar demand in the market. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.