Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced sales figures for March'21. The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese motorcycle maker has managed to retail 69,942 units last month. These numbers include 60,222 domestic market units and the remaining 9,720 export units. The company announced that its cumulative sales for the fiscal year 2020-21 stood at 589,997 units.

In comparison, Suzuki Motorcycle sold 59,530 units a month before (February 21) in the Indian market. The company has been recording steady growth for the past few months, as its sales stood at 57,004 units in the opening month of 2021 (more details here).

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “This financial year was challenging for the whole auto industry due to the COVID-19 situation. Having said that we also adapted to the new paradigm shift to fulfill the latent customer expectations. Today we have become more customer–centric. In fact, we launched a convenient Doorstep sale and after-sales service platform called Suzuki at your Doorstep."

The company is also planning to expand its premium motorcycle portfolio with the launch of updated Hayabusa soon. The bike was also recently teased on the company's official social media handles recently.

“This year Suzuki Motorcycle India also rolled out its 5 millionth production unit from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The quarter-liter sensation – Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 became the 5 millionth celebratory unit. We are grateful to all of our customers who supported us in achieving this memorable milestone. Additionally, we are hoping to achieve greater heights in the new financial year FY2021-22," Hirao added.