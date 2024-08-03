7 bike and scooter launches in August 2024 to watch out for 

The festive season is nearly here and two-wheeler makers are gearing up to introduce several motorcycles and scooters this month
Here are the two-wheeler launches you need to watch out for in August 2024
1. 2024 Yezdi Adventure - Yezdi has launched the updated Adventure with a new-gen motor and suspension upgrades. Prices now start at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
2. Indian Roadmaster Elite - The Roadmaster Elite is a top-of-the-line luxury cruiser and is limited to only 350 units worldwide. It’s priced at ₹71.82 lakh (ex-showroom)
3. TVS NTorq 125 Black Edition - TVS will launch the new NTorq 125 Black Edition promising an all-black paint scheme on the 125 cc scooter
4. Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Royal Enfield will bring the updated Classic 350 with visual upgrades on August 12
5. Ola Electric Bike - Ola Electric is expected to reveal its maiden electric bike at its annual event ‘Sankalp’ on August 15. The e-bike will go on sale in 2025
6. BSA Gold Star 650 - Classic Legends will bring the BSA Gold Star 650 to India on August 15. The iconic British brand returns with a rival to the RE Interceptor 650
7. Updated TVS Jupiter 110 - TVS will introduce the updated Jupiter 110 bringing styling and mechanical updates. The model will be revealed on August 19