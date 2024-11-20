Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bikes. Here's what is unique about them

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer Brixton Motorcycles has officially entered the Indian market, launching four distinctive motorcycles across two ranges: the Crossfire 500 and the Cromwell 1200. With pricing starting from ₹4.74 lakh ex-showroom, these bikes cater to enthusiasts seeking style, performance and unique design. Brixton Motorcycles has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. to manufacture and distribute these motorbikes in India. Take a look at the bikes below:

1 Brixton Crossfire 500 X The first bike in the list of Brixton's portfolio is the Crossfire 500X. It comes with a ‘Café racer’ look and a bold ‘X’ branding on the fuel tank. The engine is an inline twin-cylinder with a 486 cc capacity producing 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The motorbike gets adjustable KYB USD front forks and a rear mono-shock. The tyres are 17-inch tubeless Pirellis. Barking duties are fulfilled by 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs with J.Juan callipers and a Bosch dual-channel ABS. Features of the motorbike include a round LCD console that displays the vehicle speed, engine speed, the gear you're in and other essential riding information. The Crossfire 500 X is available in two colour options including Bullet Silver and Backstage Black.

2 Brixton Crossfire 500 XC The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is a scrambler version of the 500 X and features subtle changes in comparison to the 500 XC. This variant gets raised handlebars, longer suspension travel and more rugged Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The engine remains the same 486 cc unit as the 500 X but the wheels get upgraded to larger 19-inchers with a cross-spoke design. The fascia of the bike gets a raised beak, a headlamp guard and black tank pads that add to its off-roading persona.

3 Brixton Cromwell 1200 Brixton Cromwell 1200 is a neo-retro-styled motorbike with a 16-litre tank and round LED headlamp. The suspension on these bigger bikes is the same KYB branded telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel and at the rear are stereo rear shocks. The front gets dual 310 mm discs and a single 260 mm disc is fitted at the rear with Nissin callipers. The round TFT display comes with two riding modes namely: Eco and Sport. The bigger bike also gets traction control and cruise control. At the heart is a 1,222 cc, inline twin, producing 82 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 3,100 rpm. The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is offered in three colour options including a Backstage Black, a Timberwolf Grey and a Cargo Green.

4 Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Lastly, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is a scrambler version of the standard 1200 featuring tweaks like tank grip pads, a higher handlebar and block-pattern tubeless tyres. This bike also gets the same 1,222 cc engine as the standard version and its design features drilled aluminium throttle body covers. The seat styling has also been tailored to the scrambler look. This bike is only offered in a single off-white colour option. It will be a limited edition in Indian markets getting only 100 units.

