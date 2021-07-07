Royal Enfield rivaling Benelli 502C cruiser India pre-bookings to open on July 8

Benelli India on Wednesday announced that it will be launching the new 502C cruiser in the Indian market soon. The pre-bookings for the new cruiser are going to commence in India on July 8th. Price reveal of the motorcycle is going to take place towards the end of July 2021.

The new Benelli 502C is basically a rebadged version of the QJ SRV500 that was leaked in spy images in 2020. It is going to come out as a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and also the Kawasaki Vulcan S. Price of the new 2021 Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to start from ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom).

While most of the details on the new 502C cruiser are yet to be announced, expect the new bike to get the same 500cc, parallel-twin as the QJ SRV500. The power output may differ from its technical cousin that is known to push out 47bhp of power at 8500rpm and 46Nm at 6000rpm. The transmission option may be a 6-speed unit.

The 502C is going to roll on a 17-inch front/rear-wheel setup and will offer a laid-out and comfort-oriented riding geometry to the rider. There will be a single, tuck, and roll seat with back support for the rider. Other key features on Benelli's new cruiser will include all-LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The braking set up on the bike includes dual 280mm petal discs with radial calipers upfront, this is backed up by a 240mm petal disc at the rear. There is also a safety net of standard dual-channel ABS.